South Sudan reverses ban on Facebook and TikTok following violent backlash

South Sudan
South Sudan has lifted its ban on Facebook and TikTok, imposed last week after graphic videos allegedly showing the killings of South Sudanese nationals in Sudan went viral, igniting protests and violence across the country.
The National Communications Authority confirmed on January 27 that the disturbing content has been removed from the platforms. These videos led to unrest and retaliatory attacks in South Sudan.
Napoleon Adok Gai, Director of the National Communications Authority, stated, "The violence fueled by social media highlights the importance of addressing online incitement while balancing the protection of citizens' rights."
Rights groups hold the Sudanese army accountable for ethnically-targeted attacks in El Gezira state following the army’s capture of the state capital, Wad Madani. The Sudanese army has labelled the incidents “individual violations,” which were filmed and widely shared.
