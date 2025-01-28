Welcome to Africanews

Goma in crisis: battle for control intensifies between congolese army and M23 rebels

Smoke rises over Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

After another night of fighting between the Congolese army and M23 militants, it still remains unclear who controls Goma.

The rebels – supported, the United Nations says, by thousands of Rwandan soldiers - made a lightning advance on the city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The M23 says it is in control of the provincial capital, but the Congolese authorities dispute this, with conflicting reports from officials as to how much it claims to hold.

Residents and journalists on the ground confirm having seen M23 rebels patrolling some streets, notably in the western part of the city.

And there are reports that Congolese soldiers appear to be holding the area around the airport.

But with other parts of the city inaccessible to independent observers and humanitarian workers, it is impossible to know who controls what and how much.

What is clear is that fighting is continuing in various parts of the Goma region with intense exchanges of fire resuming early Tuesday morning.

With internet services cut, radio stations not broadcasting, and phone connections intermittent, the only news is by word of mouth.

Meanwhile, thousands of civilians continue to flee the area.

