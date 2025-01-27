Situation unclear in Goma as M23 rebels claim they have captured the eastern DRC city

Eyewitnesses in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said Rwandan-backed M23 rebels marched into the city of Goma on Monday morning.

The militant group claimed in a statement that it had seized the key provincial capital.

But Africanews' correspondent in the city said that while things were tense, the situation remained unclear despite videos by locals showing rebels in some neighbourhoods.

He said there were reports from some parts of Goma suggesting they were meeting with resistance from the Wazalendo, rebels allied with the Congolese army.

Violent clashes were reportedly taking place in the town in the morning, making travel for those trying to escape the fighting very dangerous.

There were also reports of gunfire near the airport and along the border with Rwanda.

It is being reported that an urgent meeting of the regional East African Community bloc will place in the next 48 hours in a bid to bring an end to the fighting.

People in Goma had been trying to cross to relative safety in Rwanda, but European sources said the border between the two countries has been closed.