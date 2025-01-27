Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Situation unclear in Goma as M23 rebels claim they have captured the eastern DRC city

Soldiers in the DRC   -  
Copyright © africanews
Joseph Kay/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Eyewitnesses in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said Rwandan-backed M23 rebels marched into the city of Goma on Monday morning.

The militant group claimed in a statement that it had seized the key provincial capital.

But Africanews' correspondent in the city said that while things were tense, the situation remained unclear despite videos by locals showing rebels in some neighbourhoods.

He said there were reports from some parts of Goma suggesting they were meeting with resistance from the Wazalendo, rebels allied with the Congolese army.

Violent clashes were reportedly taking place in the town in the morning, making travel for those trying to escape the fighting very dangerous.

There were also reports of gunfire near the airport and along the border with Rwanda.

It is being reported that an urgent meeting of the regional East African Community bloc will place in the next 48 hours in a bid to bring an end to the fighting.

People in Goma had been trying to cross to relative safety in Rwanda, but European sources said the border between the two countries has been closed.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..