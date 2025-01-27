Rescue centre in South Africa saves thousands of abandoned pugs

A pug rescue centre in a suburb of the South African city of Johannesburg has taken in more than 2,500 pugs since opening in 2008.

It is currently home to over 200 of the dogs and also has two foster homes in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The founder of Pug Rescue, Cherly Gaw, never anticipated her retirement would be like this.

She works throughout the week and weekends as a pug rescuer, travelling across the country to fetch the animals.

“There are more and more pugs needing assistance in these past few years because we have a major exit of people that are immigrating to various countries, and right now it is very expensive to get your animals overseas,” she says.

But that is not the only reason why many of the dogs have suddenly found themselves without a home.

Some of the pups have been rescued from people that were neglecting them. Others come from owners that are no longer able to afford the expenses of having a pug.

“Some arrive here in very bad condition. We've just recently had one that came in here that had a lot of old bite wounds and had a leg that we had to amputate,” she says.

Director and senior caregiver at Pug Rescue, Mduduzi Nkonzo, has been working at the rescue for the past 11 years.

He knows all the 200 pugs by name and says some people don’t realise the challenges of raising pugs and the long-term complications they can come with.

“They are quite expensive to look after pugs. But people they don't realise that they see cuteness on the pugs and then they just rush to get one and then can't manage to look after them because they really have high vet bills,” he says.

Nkonzo explains pugs have a series of health issues which range from breathing issues, to eye problems, leg paralysis, and ear infections.

“So it's quite really difficult. They are nice animals, but they are expensive to look after," he says.

Fortunately, Pug Rescue has a veterinary clinic on site able to assist with all their needs from operations to sterilisation and any illnesses.

Medical expenses cost the rescue centre close to $38,000 a year.

It also runs the "Thanda Inja" (Love the Dog) programme, paying visits to local communities and assist them with the sterilisation of their dogs.

Pug Rescue relies on donations and fundraising with support coming from their followers on social media, including international donors.

For the pups, things are looking up. They have play areas for younger pups and there is a retirement section for the less boisterous animals.

There are also at least 27 insulated and tiled cottages, including kennels where the pugs sleep.