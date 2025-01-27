International outrage over M23 offensive in DRC

The M23 offensive in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sparked a wave of international outrage.

Meeting urgently this Sunday, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the presence of foreign forces in the eastern part of the country.

China also expressed a clear and firm position.

Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China said: "China calls on the March 23 Movement to strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreement, to stop using force, to withdraw from occupied areas, and to return to the path of a political solution. Any external force should refrain from providing military support to armed groups such as the March 23 Movement in order to avoid exacerbating the situation."

A short while earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres directly addressed Kigali, urging Rwanda to withdraw its troops and cease its support for the M23.

France, through President Emmanuel Macron, also condemned the M23 offensives. He called for an immediate return to the ceasefire and the protection of civilian populations.

In response to this escalation, Kenyan President William Ruto, head of the East African Community, has called for an extraordinary summit. This crucial meeting will bring together regional leaders, including Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame.