Tony Parker joins forces with DRC for 'Invest in DRC' night in Paris

The Democratic Republic of Congo in collaboration with Tony Parkar organised the Invest in DRC event, in Paris.

The "Invest in DRC" forum, held on January 21, 2025, in Paris, brought to light significant challenges facing the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while emphasizing the nation's potential appeal to foreign investors.

With the esteemed backing of President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi and the involvement of NBA legend Tony Parker, this event aimed to connect French investors with a nation eager for progress, while also striving to reshape the DRC's reputation on the global stage.

This exceptional gathering aims to highlight the vast economic prospects available in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a strong focus on attracting potential investors.

In a vibrant and cooperative setting, Invest in DRC united various public, private, and institutional players.

Participants engaged in meaningful discussions to explore the untapped potential of the DRC.

Alpha Nury, the Founder of Jaamafunding, shared, "What captivated me most about Invest in DRC was the chance to connect with other stakeholders from public institutions, private enterprises, and investors. It was also a fantastic opportunity to brainstorm on projects and strategize for the future."

The Congolese authorities and Tony Parker articulated a clear vision for a thriving future, emphasizing the importance of supporting investors and creating real opportunities as central to the nation’s growth.

Patrick Muyaya, the Government Spokesperson, remarked, "We are committed to supporting all investors, ensuring their ventures flourish and yield the expected returns. Those who invest 10 dollars in the DRC today could see that grow to 100 dollars in five years, thanks to our large population and the myriad opportunities available. It’s time to move past the misconceptions about risks. Today, young Congolese will benefit from the initiatives Tony Parker is launching for tomorrow."

Tony Parker emphasized, "My goal is to elevate the country’s profile on the global stage while also investing locally. I aim to establish an academy and contribute to sports and entertainment. We have many exciting plans ahead."

Through this event, the Democratic Republic of Congo is positioning itself as a land of opportunity, a true catalyst for development in Africa and beyond.