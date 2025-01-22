The camera that saved trapped miners in South Africa

A specialised camera became a crucial lifeline for miners trapped deep within a South African mineshaft last year. At nearly 2.6 kilometres underground, hundreds of miners were left starving, dehydrated, and desperate for rescue.

The camera, lowered into the shaft, reached 1,280 meters and provided rescuers with essential visibility to assist in the operation.

Mannas Fourie, CEO of Mine Rescue Services South Africa, explained how the technology improved the rescue process: “The cage was designed to carry six people at that depth due to weight limitations. By operating at 1,280 meters, we were able to load more people into the cage, making the rescue process much faster.” Thanks to the camera, rescuers were able to bring 13 people to safety per trip, greatly speeding up the operation.

After sending the camera back underground with a notepad and pen to communicate with the trapped miners, rescuers were able to confirm that around 480 miners were still trapped, and many were desperate to escape. While some miners were saved, others did not survive the ordeal. Fourie shared, “Each trip took 40 to 45 minutes, and we managed to bring up 12 to 13 survivors at a time. When necessary, we also brought out bodies — about 10 at a time.”

Once the camera reached the miners, a note was attached informing the rescuers of their urgent situation. The miners’ eagerness to be rescued was evident as they climbed into the cage, making way for each other to ensure as many as possible could be saved. Volunteers assisting with the operation expressed concern about controlling the crowd, as everyone was eager to escape.

The rescue effort marked a turning point in discussions about how to assist those still underground. The incident also raised questions about the authorities' initial refusal to intervene, which led to significant scrutiny. However, without the specialized camera, the outcome would have been far worse, and many more lives could have been lost.

The rescue operation highlighted the vital role of technology in saving lives in critical situations, showcasing how innovative solutions can make the difference between life and death.