Man United's Marcus Rashford trains with team ahead of Rangers game

Marcus Rashford was back training with Manchester United on Wednesday ahead of the club’s UEFA Europa League game against Scottish giants Rangers at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The England attacker has not featured for the Red Devils after being benched since December, amid rumours that he was hoping to transfer to another club.

In a social media post last year, Rashford said he was “ready for a new challenge”, but a move away from Man U has not materialised.

Brazilian winger Antony also took part in the training session, although he has been linked with a loan move to La Liga side, Real Betis.

Meanwhile, two of United’s star players, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw, did not join their teammates on the field at Carrington.

Both have struggled with injuries this season and it seems the Red Devils will have to make do without them in the squad on Thursday night.

The Rangers are just one place and a point behind Man U as they as they both push for a spot in the knockout stages.