Bena Care launches dialysis services in Kenya's Murang'a County

A newly established dialysis center is offering renewed hope to patients in rural areas of Kenya. Located in Murang’a county, this facility will significantly reduce the challenges faced by individuals suffering from chronic kidney disease, who once had to journey great distances to access essential care.

Bena Care, a social enterprise from Nairobi, has partnered with the Murang'a local government to establish a new dialysis center at a nearby hospital in Kigumo.

Eighty-two-year-old Njoroge Ng'ang'a, a dialysis patient from Kigumo, encountered numerous challenges.

The long journeys for treatment took a significant toll on him at his age.

He depended on private transportation for his dialysis appointments.

"I used to travel a long distance and I was suffering a lot because I needed transportation and without money I couldn't go. Now God has removed the whole journey and brought it to our area. When I got here my granddaughter told me that I would no longer need to go all that distance because there was a machine being brought to our village. She advised me to go there for my next visit and I agreed and now I am hopeful about life," he said.

The new dialysis center in Kigumo is part of Bena Care's mission to make dialysis more accessible for those in need.

The organization is focused on establishing dialysis facilities in rural regions.

Bena Care, headquartered in Nairobi, aims to reduce healthcare costs for patients with chronic illnesses and their families by establishing an extensive network of healthcare professionals, primarily consisting of nurses, physiotherapists, and caregivers, to connect them directly with patients.

For instance, if a patient resides in a rural area, they will be matched with a nurse from the same locality, minimizing travel time and costs.

Following a study conducted in collaboration with Jomo Kenyatta University and support from Villgro Africa, Bena Care identified a significant need for a new dialysis center in Murang'a County.

"Three years ago, we observed an increasing number of patients requiring dialysis services," explains Naom Monari, founder of Bena Care. "The research highlighted serious gaps in access to dialysis and preventive care. To address this issue, we have established a community resource center and dialysis hub at Kigumo Level 4 Hospital," she concluded.

The services provided at Kigumo Level 4 Hospital are largely funded by the national insurance scheme SHA (Social Health Authority) or Kang'ata care, a health insurance initiative launched by the Murang'a County government.

Patients without either of these insurance options are still welcomed.

They receive immediate treatment and are subsequently assisted in obtaining coverage.

According to the Kenya Renal Association, in 2021, there were 5,670 individuals undergoing hemodialysis in Kenya.

The country has approximately 200 facilities offering hemodialysis services.

Dr. James Kamau Kahura, a consultant physician and kidney specialist with over 20 years of experience, emphasizes that this number is insufficient.

"Each facility typically serves about 10-30 patients, which totals around 600 individuals, highlighting the significant shortfall in dialysis services available in the country," he notes.

"Bena Care has initiated a project to establish a dialysis unit in the more remote areas, which will significantly help to alleviate the shortage of dialysis facilities in the county," Dr. Kamau Kahura concludes.