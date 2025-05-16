Global life expectancy plunges as WHO warns of deepening health crisis Post-COVID

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm on the long-term health repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in its newly released World Health Statistics Report 2025. The report reveals a staggering decline in global life expectancy, which dropped by 1.8 years between 2019 and 2021 – the sharpest fall in recent history, effectively reversing a decade of health gains.

The pandemic's toll extended beyond direct mortality. Increased levels of anxiety and depression during the crisis shaved six weeks off the global healthy life expectancy, offsetting progress previously made in combating noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).

“The 2025 World Health Statistics report shows that the world is failing in its annual health checkup,” said Samira Asma, WHO Director of Data Analytics and Delivery for Impact. “But countries have shown that rapid progress is possible. What we really need to do is to recommit to the world with timely, reliable data where programmes are continuously improving and premature deaths become rare.”

Mixed Progress Towards WHO's Global Health Goals

The report highlights mixed results in achieving WHO’s Triple Billion targets. While an estimated 1.4 billion more people were living healthier lives by the end of 2024 – surpassing the goal of one billion – progress in other key areas lagged behind.

Only 431 million additional people gained access to essential health services without financial hardship, far from the target. Additionally, just 637 million more people were better protected from health emergencies, underscoring significant shortfalls in resilience and preparedness.

Maternal and child health gains have also stalled. While maternal deaths dropped by over 40% and under-5 child mortality was halved between 2000 and 2023, recent years have seen this progress plateau. The WHO warns that without urgent action, the world could miss the chance to prevent an additional 700,000 maternal deaths and 8 million child deaths between 2024 and 2030.

NCDs on the Rise, Premature Deaths Escalate

Noncommunicable diseases, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and stroke, now account for more than half of deaths in people under 70.

“Mortality rates have improved in that age group, but the number of deaths due to NCDs has increased,” noted Haidong Wang, Acting Director of WHO’s Department of Data and Analytics. “Tobacco use remains a major factor, and although alcohol consumption has decreased in some regions, progress has stalled in others. Poor management of hypertension and diabetes, along with persistent air pollution, continues to endanger global health.”

The world is currently off track to meet the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing premature NCD mortality by one third by 2030.

Key Challenges Undermining Health Progress

The WHO points to several compounding factors undermining global health efforts:

A projected shortfall of 11.1 million health workers by 2030, with the African and Eastern Mediterranean regions bearing nearly 70% of the gap.

Resurgence of malaria since 2015 and ongoing challenges with antimicrobial resistance .

Incomplete recovery in childhood vaccination rates , with coverage yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

A persistent burden from air pollution, malnutrition, and unsafe living conditions.

Furthermore, recent disruptions in international aid threaten to destabilize progress, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The WHO is calling for sustained and predictable financing from both domestic and global sources to safeguard hard-won health gains and address emerging threats.

Despite the grim findings, the report also offers signs of hope: tobacco use continues to decline globally, and alcohol consumption fell from 5.7 to 5.0 litres per capita between 2010 and 2022. Improvements in air quality, access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene have contributed to healthier living conditions for millions.

The WHO urges urgent and coordinated global action to correct course and reignite progress toward 2030 health targets.