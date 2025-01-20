Israel, Hamas release hostages and prisoners on first day of ceasefire

Shouts, flags and jubilant crowds.

This is how 90 Palestinian prisoners were greeted in the West Bank city of Beitunia after being released from an Israeli prison early on Monday.

There were fireworks and whistles, and shouts of “God is great.”

The release is part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas following 15 months of war.

Having started at 11:15 a.m. local time, it is the first step toward ultimately ending the conflict, although the truce is still fragile.

Although the release took place after 1am, huge crowds thronged the buses after departing from the prison.

Relatives hugged the released and celebrated their return.

Over the next six weeks, it is expected that Israel will release another 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and Palestinians detained in Gaza, in exchange for the return of 33 Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza strip.

On Sunday afternoon, Hamas released the first three Israeli hostages.

The three hostages are Romi Gonen, 24, kidnapped from the Nova music festival, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

According to footage from the Israeli military, the three women were handed over to the Red Cross and greeted by military personnel, before being taken for medical assessment.

Around 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

It is believed that 60 are still alive.

The Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.