Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: Amnesty International condemns use of explosive weapons

M23 rebels stand with their weapons in Kibumba, in the eastern of Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec. 23, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Amnesty International has accused both M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the country’s army of using explosive weapons in densely-populated areas.

The organisation insisted this must come to an end.

According to Amnesty, explosive weapons with wide-area effects have been used more than 150 times over a period of several months, killing dozens of people.

Underlining that the attacks breached international humanitarian law and are likely war crimes, the organisation called on the International Criminal Court to investigate them.

Amnesty’s report comes as fighting has intensified between the two warring sides in the country’s eastern provinces.

According to the United Natrions, the violence has displaced more than 100,000 people in the region since the start of the year.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..