Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US offered infrastructure incentive to achieve peace in eastern DRC

US offered infrastructure incentive to achieve peace in eastern DRC
DRC President Félix Tshisekedi and US President Joe Biden   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ben Curtis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A senior United States diplomat said Washington had offered to extend an important railway infrastructure project into the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The US has been supporting the Lobito Corridor that links the resource-rich but landlocked DRC and Zambia to a port on Angola’s Atlantic coast.

Outgoing assistant secretary of state for African affairs, Molly Phee, said the proposal was seen as an incentive for a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda, but that Kigali seemed to have walked away from it.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame did not attend a summit in Luanda in December during President Joe Biden’s visit to Angola.

The eastern part of the DRC has struggled for decades with armed violence as more than 120 groups fight for power, land, and valuable mineral resources.

This includes the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who have seized large swathes of the region.

Kagame has never admitted his country is directly involved in the fighting, which the United Nations has displaced close to two million people in the province.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..