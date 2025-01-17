UN officials call attention to Sudan's dangerous civilian situation

The UN Human Rights Office's chief spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, warned of escalating risks to civilians in Sudan due to targeted ethnic violence in Al Jazirah, which threatens the ongoing conflict in Khartoum.

Ravina noted, “The situation for civilians in Sudan is becoming increasingly perilous following reports of numerous brutal killings in ethnically motivated attacks in the south-eastern state of Al Jazirah, alongside indications of an impending struggle for control of Khartoum.”

Speaking at the bi-weekly press briefing in Geneva on Friday 17, she urged an immediate cessation of violence, addressing both the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces.

“Retaliatory attacks – marked by shocking brutality – against entire communities based on actual or perceived ethnic identity are increasing, as is hate speech and incitement to violence. This must be urgently stopped,” she emphasized.

Ravina pointed out that the ongoing power struggle, which has persisted for nearly two years, is fuelled by both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

She stressed that these groups are accountable for the actions of those who fight on their behalf.

On January 13, drone strikes in the city of Omdurman reportedly resulted in the deaths of around 120 civilians and left over 150 others injured.