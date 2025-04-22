UN warns of deepening Haiti crisis

The United Nations says security in Haiti is deteriorating and the magnitude of the violence has sown panic among the Haitian population. María Isabel Salvador, the special representative for Haiti told the Security Council that stepping up international support for Haiti is more critical than ever and urged member states to support the 2025 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Salvador commended Kenya's steadfast leadership and thank all contributing member states. 'Haiti's humanitarian crisis has reached critical levels," Salvador said. She added that all member states must increase support to Haiti security forces, particularly the Multinational Security Support Mission, "not as a matter of choice, but of necessity as no viable alternative remains” Kenya's advisor to the president said an urgent expansion of the MSS personnel is essential in order to deliver the intended impact and meet the legitimate high expectations of the Haitian people.

Haiti's ambassador Ericq Pierre, said Haiti is prepared to discuss and support, as appropriate, any initiatives of its traditional partners aimed at helping rid the country of gangs that terrorize the population.