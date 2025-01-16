Ethiopian vets raise awareness about health and welfare of working horses

Horses and donkeys are crucial for transport and trade in Ethiopia, yet little attention is paid to their welfare.

Brooke, an international charity dedicated to improving the lives of working horses, donkeys, and mules, says diseased animals are often abandoned and left to wander the streets.

Now, vets are trying to raise awareness about their health and welfare among the cart drivers who rely on them for their income.

Mulugeta Alemu studied veterinary medicine after witnessing the widespread abuse of horses.

He used to work for Brooke and now works for the Amen Veterinary Clinic.

"Abandoned horses on the road are affected by two diseases, ulcerative lymphangitis and epizootic lymphangitis,” he says.

“While these conditions are treatable, the cost often surpasses the purchase price of the horse, reaching thousands of birr (local currency).”

Alemu says that, as a result, they sometimes have to euthanise the most severely injured or sick animals.

It is believed there are about 250,000 cart horses in Ethiopia.

Brooke says they often work long hours in harsh conditions and seldom have access to any veterinarian care.

It says this leaves many horses with wounds, eye problems, lameness, and hoof injuries, and are often plagued by parasites.

Alemu says owners are reluctant to spend cash on medicines for the animals.

"Due to their perceived low economic value, these animals often receive minimal attention and are overlooked in policy discussions. Yet, when we consider their contribution to the community, they are extremely valuable,” he says.

“In rural areas with few cars, horses and pack animals are essential for transportation and provide considerable benefits. However, challenges persist, particularly regarding access to veterinary care and community awareness."

Ethiopia’s Veterinary Association says regulation is needed to ensure the welfare of these horses.