Israel and Denmark urge progress on Gaza hostage deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced progress in negotiations with Hamas during a joint news conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Jerusalem on Monday. The discussions, involving U.S. and Arab mediators, aim to secure a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Saar expressed cautious optimism, stating, “Progress was made; we see some progress in the negotiations. Israel wants a hostage deal. Israel is working with our American friends in order to achieve a hostage deal. And soon we will see whether the other side wants the same thing.”

Officials involved in the talks, speaking anonymously, confirmed significant headway but noted that a deal remains elusive. The coming days are seen as critical in efforts to end the 15-month conflict that has destabilized the Middle East.

Danish Call for a Ceasefire

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza and to advance the release of hostages. He highlighted the importance of ongoing discussions in Doha, stating, “There’s an urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza in order to get the hostages out and in order to put an end to the immense suffering of so many innocent civilians. I really hope that the talks going on in Doha will be concluded in the foreseeable future with a positive outcome that could be a real game changer.”

U.S. Role in Negotiations

The United States, a key ally of both Israel and Denmark, has been instrumental in facilitating the talks. U.S. officials have worked to bridge gaps between the parties, but the final outcome remains uncertain as both sides assess each other’s willingness to move forward.