Sudan's military takes back strategic city from RSF forces

Sudan’s military and its allies have taken back a strategic city from the rebel Rapid Support Forces, officials confirmed.

The recapture of the city of Wad Medani, the capital of Gezira province, came more than a year after it fell to the RSF. Wad Medani had previously been a safe haven for displaced families in the early months of the war.

The conflict in Sudan started in April 2023 when simmering tensions between the leaders of the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities across the sprawling northeastern African country.

The conflict has killed more than 28,000 people, forced millions to flee their homes and left some families eating grass in a desperate attempt to survive as famine swept parts of the country.

It has been marked by gross atrocities including ethnically motivated killing and rape, according the United Nations and rights groups.

The International Criminal Court said it was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The military said in a statement that its forces had entered Wad Medani early Saturday and that they were working to “clear the rebels’ remnants inside the city.”