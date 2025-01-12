France hands over Abeché base ahead of troop withdrawal

The French government has just handed over its detachment camp in the city of Abeché to Chad. The Chadian Minister of Defence, his delegation, and French officials participated in the ceremony. For the French military, the result of many years of presence in northern Chad has been strengthened through strong ties, not only with the Chadian soldiers but also with the local population.

Colonel Boris POMIROL, Commander of French Forces in the Sahel said: "These ties are a living testament to the friendship that unites our two peoples and, despite the departure of our troops, this friendship will endure. Today, after so many years in Abeché, the situation is different. Chad has strengthened its capabilities and is able to face the security and humanitarian challenges in Ouaddai. The return of the camp to the Chadian military is a symbol of this. This withdrawal is not a farewell from France, but a 'see you later' from its soldiers."

The Minister of Defence Issaka Maroua Djamous , who congratulated the decision, still reminded everyone that the deadline for the departure of French troops remains January 31, 2025.

"For me, this is an opportunity to reiterate the firm will of the government to respect the established deadlines, with the final departure of French forces from Chad set for January 31, 2025. January 31, 2025 is the non-negotiable date," Djamous said in a statement.

Abeché, a city in northern Chad, has been known for years for its hostility to the presence of the French base. Demonstrations calling for the departure of the base have always occurred in the city, even though they were violently suppressed by the Chadian regime in the past. Two days before the departure, columns of trucks loaded with containers and heavy equipment were seen heading to N'Djamena. Some of the equipment will transit through Cameroon to be shipped by sea to France.