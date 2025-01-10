Burkina Faso’s leader attends Ghana inauguration armed

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, sparked controversy by attending the inauguration of Ghana’s new president, John Mahama, on Tuesday with a holstered pistol visibly strapped to his waist.

The unusual move, seen by some as a breach of security protocol, has fueled speculation about Traoré's trust in Ghanaian security arrangements. Neither Ghana’s government nor President Mahama’s team has responded to requests for clarification on whether Traoré had permission to carry the weapon.

Security analysts are divided. Vladimir Antwi-Danso called it unprecedented for a visiting head of state to carry a firearm at such an event, emphasizing that the host nation is typically responsible for ensuring the safety of dignitaries.

However, retired Colonel Festus Aboagye suggested that a bilateral agreement might have allowed Traoré to retain his sidearm and personal security detail.

Traoré’s attendance comes amid strained relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso. Tensions escalated after former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo accused Traoré of harboring Russian mercenaries. Yet his presence at the ceremony was seen as a diplomatic gesture to mend ties.

Burkina Faso, along with Mali and Niger, has recently withdrawn from the West African bloc ECOWAS, forming the Alliance of Sahel States. This new alliance has accused ECOWAS of destabilizing its members, potentially influencing Traoré’s decision to attend armed.

While some see his actions as a show of military dominance at a democratic event, others argue it highlights ongoing security concerns in the Sahel. Burkina Faso continues to battle a jihadist insurgency threatening the region, making Ghana’s support critical.

For now, the image of a military leader with a gun at a democratic inauguration lingers, raising questions about regional diplomacy and security protocols.