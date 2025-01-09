Armed attack on Chad's presidential complex leaves 19 dead

In a violent confrontation in Chad, at least 19 people have died after security forces intervened to stop armed fighters from attacking the presidential complex in N’Djamena.

The government reported that 18 of the 24 attackers were killed during the failed raid on the president's office on Wednesday evening, with one security officer also losing his life in the battle.

The country's foreign minister reassured the public that soldiers were protecting the president and that the situation was under control.

Residents in N’Djamena reported hearing multiple gunshots for several minutes near the presidential compound.

"Eighteen attackers were killed and six others sustained injuries, while we experienced one fatality and three injuries, one of which is serious," stated Chad’s foreign minister and government spokesperson, Abderaman Koulamallah.

Shortly after the incident, Koulamallah appeared in a video flanked by soldiers, with a firearm at his side, asserting, “The situation is entirely under control… the attempt to destabilize has been thwarted.”

This assault coincided with an official visit from China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Chad.

Just hours before the violence erupted, Wang Yi had engaged with Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby and other high-ranking officials.

Koulamallah confirmed that Deby was in the presidential complex during the attack.

Zakaria Daoud, a local resident, expressed concerns about the security situation in a region known for its frequent coups.

Footage from the area showed military vehicles and heavily armed troops patrolling the streets and stationed around the presidential palace.

Foreign Affairs Minister Abderaman Koulamallah, appearing in a Facebook live broadcast alongside soldiers, stated, “The situation is completely under control, there is no fear.”

He emphasized their commitment to defending the president.

This incident occurred roughly a week after parliamentary elections aimed at restoring democracy, which were boycotted by the main opposition.

The election results are still pending, and analysts believe the outcome may strengthen President Mahamat Deby Itno's hold on power.

Deby Itno came to power as a military leader following the death of his father, who ruled for thirty years, during a conflict with rebels in 2021.

He was elected president last year in a vote that international observers deemed lacking in credibility.