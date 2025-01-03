Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ghana passes provisional budget ahead of transition

Ghana parliament   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews Screenshot
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ghana

Ghana's parliament has passed a provisional budget that allows the government to spend $4.65 billion through March.

Outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo was due to present his last state of the nation address later on Friday after eight years leading the country.

John Dramani Mahama is set to take office as the country's president next week.

A provisional budget is typically passed in November during election years but this time it's dragged after an impasse over whether the outgoing NPP or the incoming NDC party has a majority of seats in the House but the Finance Minister confirmed the delay would not affect government business.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..