Ghana passes provisional budget ahead of transition

Ghana's parliament has passed a provisional budget that allows the government to spend $4.65 billion through March.

Outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo was due to present his last state of the nation address later on Friday after eight years leading the country.

John Dramani Mahama is set to take office as the country's president next week.

A provisional budget is typically passed in November during election years but this time it's dragged after an impasse over whether the outgoing NPP or the incoming NDC party has a majority of seats in the House but the Finance Minister confirmed the delay would not affect government business.