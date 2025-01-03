56 Kkilled in Israeli strikes as ceasefire talks expected to resume

56 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Ceasefire Talks Expected to Resume

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed 56 people within 24 hours, including 30 overnight from Thursday to Friday, according to hospital sources. Among the casualties were two Hamas police officers, eight aid convoy security members, and several children, with strikes hitting areas including Nuseirat, Zawaida, Maghazi, and Deir al-Balah. A humanitarian zone declared by Israel, where displaced individuals had sought refuge, was also targeted.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized a delegation comprising intelligence and security officials to travel to Qatar on Friday to pursue ceasefire negotiations. The talks, mediated by the United States, have faced repeated delays since the war began.

Meanwhile, Israel intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early Friday. The attack, believed to have been launched by Houthi rebels who have targeted Israel in recent weeks, triggered air raid sirens across Jerusalem and central Israel but caused no reported damage or injuries.

The 15-month conflict, sparked by a Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, has caused immense devastation. Over 45,500 Palestinians have died in Gaza, according to its Health Ministry, with women and children comprising more than half of the fatalities. The Israeli military, which claims to have killed 17,000 militants, asserts that Hamas operates within densely populated areas, leading to civilian casualties.

The war has displaced 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, many repeatedly forced to flee within the besieged territory. As the violence continues, the resumption of ceasefire negotiations remains a critical but uncertain prospect.