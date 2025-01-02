Residents in war-torn Sudan hope to reunite with loved ones in new year

Since the conflict in Sudan broke out, many in the country are still grappling with the torment of not knowing the fate of their loved ones. Among them is Ahmed, whose son went missing in 2023.

Ahmed suspects that he may have been arrested or forcibly conscripted.

"The disappearance of my son brings me immerse pain. I hope to see him again soon. I dream of him coming home a lot, but I cannot find him after I wake up. I pray for a quick reunion with him," he says.

Muhammad’s family has also been split up by the war; his brother Osman went missing when fighting broke out in Omdurman.

"As for how we feel, here in my arms is Osman's son. He has been waiting for his father to return. He was seven years old when Osman disappeared. He's still a child and doesn't really understand it now, but a sudden loss of father is an extremely painful experience for such a young child,'' Ahmed explains.

A string of attempts to locate his brother through aid organisations and social media have so far failed. But Ahmed hopes that 2025 will see them reunited.

"We hope that in the new year, the missing people can return to their homes, and our country will restore safety and return to the way it was before the war. There will be no more war. I want to tell both sides of the conflict that please prioritize the interests of the Sudanese people," Ahmed insists.

Since the conflict erupted between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, tens of thousands of people have been killed, and more than one million have fled the country.