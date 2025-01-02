Metallic space object crashes in Kenyan village

A metallic object believed to be part of a rocket's separation stage has fallen from space into a village in eastern Kenya, according to the Kenya Space Agency and local media reports.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Maj. Aloyce Were, an official from the Kenya Space Agency, confirmed the discovery of the partially burnt metallic debris, weighing approximately 500 kilograms. The object, described as a metallic ring, is suspected to be space debris from a rocket.

“So indeed we can confirm we have located the item. The area locals should not be scared. It is a part of a space object which is in the form of a ring, a metallic ring, possibly from a rocket separation stage,” said Maj. Were.

The official urged residents not to fear the object while affirming that the Kenya Space Agency would investigate its origin and assess any potential damage to the surrounding area. Were was seen consulting with police officers and inspecting the debris at the crash site.

In the coming days, the agency will work to determine the object's country of origin and its journey through space. "We are to assess the impact to the area and use the existing legal mechanisms under international law as far as the Outer Space Treaty is concerned," Maj. Were explained.

The discovery highlights the growing issue of space debris re-entering Earth's atmosphere, with fragments occasionally reaching the surface. The incident is a reminder of the challenges posed by increasing satellite and rocket activity in Earth's orbit.

No injuries or significant damage to property were reported in the village. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.