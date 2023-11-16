AfDB files complaint after staff in Ethiopia arrested

The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Thursday that it had filed a formal complaint with the Ethiopian government after two of its staff members were arrested in Addis Ababa last month.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Abidjan-based institution said they were “unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted, and detained for many hours by elements of the security forces without any official explanation”.

Describing it as a "very serious diplomatic incident", the bank went on to say that it was, however, pleased that Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acted immediately when he learned what had happened.

It said he ordered their immediate release and promised to order an investigation into the incident which took place on 31 October.

“The government has formally acknowledged our complaint, recognised the gravity of the incident, and reassured us that all those involved in breaking the law will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice, ensuring transparency and full accountability,” it said.

A spokesperson for AfDB declined to comment further when asked for more details about the nature of the incident.

The bank said the government has given its assurance that AfDB staff based in Ethiopia and those travelling to the country on missions will “continue to enjoy full respect of their rights, privileges and diplomatic immunities".

It said the institutions operations in Ethiopia had not been affected by the incident.