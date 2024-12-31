Kenyan brand designs inclusive fashion line for the visually Impaired

In Nairobi, Hisi Studio is redefining fashion by catering to a group often overlooked by the industry: the blind and visually impaired. Founded by Angela Wanjiku, the company creates clothing with braille prints and tactile designs, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

“We create clothing that meets the needs of visually impaired people by adding braille prints to all our pieces,” Wanjiku explains. “Some of the phrases include, ‘The less we see with our eyes, the more we see with our hearts,’ championing a call for inclusion.”

Globally, 39 million people are blind, and another 500 million live with visual impairments, according to the World Health Organization. In Kenya alone, 224,000 people are blind, while 750,000 have visual impairments. Despite these numbers, the Kenyan fashion industry has largely ignored this demographic.

Julius Mbura, a visually impaired lawyer and Hisi Studio customer, shares his experience: “The t-shirt I’m wearing allows me to appreciate fashion in a way I never could before. I can read the messages myself, thanks to the tactile and braille designs, without needing anyone else’s help.”

One of his t-shirts bears the message, “Wade in the water, contend for your future,” displayed alongside artwork depicting Mount Kenya’s contours.

All of Hisi Studio’s materials are locally sourced, and their products are sold through social media and e-commerce platforms. The company also has plans to expand by partnering with retail shops nationwide.