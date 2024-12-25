21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling

At least 21 people have been killed in violent unrest across Mozambique following the Constitutional Council’s decision to uphold the victory of the long-ruling Frelimo party in the October presidential election, Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda announced late Tuesday.

The court ruling on Monday confirmed Frelimo's candidate, Daniel Chapo, as the winner with 65.17% of the vote, dismissing allegations of widespread fraud. This sparked a wave of protests led by opposition supporters who insist the election was rigged.

Protests have erupted nationwide, with demonstrators blocking roads, burning tires, and clashing with security forces. In several provinces, public buildings and vehicles have been vandalized as anger boils over.

The violence has resulted in the arrests of at least 78 people, with the government warning of more detentions as protests continue. “The armed and defense forces will increase their presence in critical and key points,” Minister Ronda told the state broadcaster TVM, emphasizing that security measures are being reinforced to restore order.

The opposition, led by politician Venâncio Mondlane, has rejected the court's decision and accused Frelimo of electoral manipulation. Mondlane’s party claims the election was marred by voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and irregularities in vote counting.

Despite Frelimo’s denial, allegations of vote rigging are not new. The ruling party has governed Mozambique since independence in 1975 and has often been criticized for consolidating power and stifling opposition.

Rising Tensions and Escalating Violence

The Constitutional Council’s announcement reignited tensions in a nation already struggling with economic hardships, widespread poverty, and an ongoing Islamist insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado province. Protesters in urban centers like Maputo, Beira, and Nampula have been particularly vocal, with police deploying tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds.

Reports from local activists indicate that several of the deaths occurred during clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Human rights groups have urged the government to exercise restraint and ensure the safety of peaceful protesters.