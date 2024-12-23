Global Conflicts: A Year of Devastation and Uncertain Paths to Peace

Sudan: Civilians Pay the Price

On November 18, Russia vetoed a UN resolution on Sudan that aimed to enforce the Jeddah Declaration, a call for the protection of civilians amidst ongoing conflict. Proposed by the UK, the resolution sought to address the violence stemming from clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces under Mohammed Hamdan Daglo—who is the key figures behind the 2021 coup.

Since the war began on April 15, 2023, over 150,000 lives have been lost, with more than 11 million internally displaced and at least 3 million fleeing the country. This dire situation has become the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

DRC: Displacement Crisis Deepens

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the resurgence of M23 rebels in late 2021 has displaced over 7 million people in North Kivu Province, according to UN data from August 2024. Despite ongoing battles with the Congolese army, Angola facilitated a renewed dialogue between the DRC and Rwanda, which backs the rebels.

On November 25, both nations signed an operational document, signaling progress toward peace. However, ceasefires, including one agreed upon in July 2024, remain largely unobserved.

Ukraine: Ceasefire Hopes Amid Shifting U.S. Support

In Ukraine, the war with Russia, which began on February 22, 2022, continues to devastate both nations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the conflict has resulted in one million casualties, with Ukraine suffering double the fatalities.

On November 29, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at a ceasefire, even at the cost of temporarily ceding occupied territories to Moscow. This shift is likely influenced by the potential loss of U.S. support if Donald Trump, a critic of Ukraine aid, returns to power.

Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Race for Truce

The war between Israel and Hamas, which erupted on October 7, 2023, after Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing 1,200 civilians and abducting 250, has escalated into a catastrophic conflict. The Israeli response has claimed over 43,000 lives, according to Palestinian health officials.

Donald Trump, aiming for a diplomatic victory before his potential inauguration on January 20, has tasked Middle East envoy Steve Withoff with negotiating a truce and securing hostage releases. Talks are ongoing in Qatar and Israel.

A Question of Peace in 2025

From Sudan to the DRC, Ukraine, and Gaza, millions of lives hang in the balance as violence and humanitarian crises persist. Will 2025 bring respite to those caught in the crossfire? The world waits for answers.