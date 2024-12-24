Family-run London samosa business gears up for festive season

London-based business 'Big Mum's Samosas' is busy with orders over the festive period.

Launched in 2020 during the Covid lockdown, the company has grown to deliver handmade samosas across the UK.

Staff are particularly busy during occasions such as Christmas, as co-founder Sushma Rani Makol explains.

"We made samosas together for a long time for family occasions, community purposes and birthday parties of children. Whoever used to come here, they would like us. They love my samosa because my pastry is very thin. Due to pastry, they love my samosa. Because the pastry is made by hand," Makol says.

Limited edition flavours have been brought in for the festive season, including roast turkey and stuffing and mince pie.

The pastry used for the samosas is entirely made by hand, which staff say has conbtributed to the success of the company.

Since launching, the business has gained traction on social media, which, for co-founder Esha Abhol, is no surprise.

"We knew the product was good. We knew that our local community loved it, but we just wanted to bring a modern twist, make it extra fun and that's why we started Big Mum's Samosas, but the feedback and support we got back during lockdown and up until now has been so overwhelming that we know this product works. We know that this pastry is very, very special,'' Abhol says.

Makol is now retired and the business is operated by her grandchildren; three generations of her family are now working together to serve customers.