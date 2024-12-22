Real Madrid coach warns rivals that Kylian Mbappe is back on form

French football star, Kylian Mbappe, has been looking happier and more comfortable after a shaky start to his time with Spanish team Real Madrid.

He failed to score in his first three La Liga outings but has since netted quite a few goals.

The Los Blancos head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has warned the team’s rivals that they should watch out as Mbappe has now fully adapted to the team.

"He's already shown a good version of himself although he can still do better, but he's played the last few games quite well and he's well recovered from the small injury he had,” he said.

“Mbappe's more motivated, more excited, he's happy to be here. His adjustment period, which he obviously needed just like everyone else, is over now."

Mbappe, who turned 26 a few days ago, is widely seen as one of the best players in the world. He has 86 caps for France and helped them win the World Cup in 2018.

Real, who sit third in La Liga, will round off the year at home to 12th-placed Sevilla in the Spanish top-flight on Sunday night.