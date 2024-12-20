Cyclone Chido survivors in Mayotte desperate for food and water

The strongest cyclone to hit the French territory in nearly a century, Chido has claimed at least 31 lives and injured more than 2,000 people, with fears that the true toll could be far higher.

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mayotte on Thursday to assess the damage firsthand. He declared December 23 as a national day of mourning for the island and promised immediate relief efforts, but many residents remain skeptical about the pace and scale of the response.

One resident lamented, “The lack of water is starting to be felt. I would also say the need for basic necessities. For now, we haven’t seen all the aid we were supposed to receive. At the moment, the enthusiasm for aid is quite small. We hope that internationally or in France, they will do what’s necessary so that we can have what we need to live.”

Survivors described harrowing conditions following the storm, which ripped through the islands with winds exceeding 220 kph (136 mph), destroying homes, uprooting trees, and crippling infrastructure. Many families have been left without shelter, clean water, or access to food supplies.

Macron sought to reassure residents, announcing that tons of food, medical aid, and rescue workers had arrived. A French navy ship has delivered 180 tons of aid, including equipment to restore electricity and water supplies. The President pledged that 50% of the island's power and water systems would be restored by Friday, with plans for a field hospital and additional medical personnel to assist those critically injured.

However, for many, the immediate needs remain dire. Access to potable water is limited, leading to mounting fears of disease outbreaks. The cyclone also disrupted phone networks, leaving families in anguish as they remain unable to confirm whether loved ones are dead, missing, or safe. Macron promised that communications would be restored in the coming days, enabling residents to locate missing relatives.

Meanwhile, cultural and religious customs have added to the challenges of managing the crisis. Mayotte, predominantly Muslim, has seen hasty burials due to the religious requirement of interring the deceased within 24 hours, compounding the uncertainty surrounding the number of casualties.

The cyclone has exposed the vulnerability of Mayotte, one of France's poorest overseas territories, where infrastructure is ill-equipped to withstand extreme weather. Residents and humanitarian organizations are urging both the French government and international community to accelerate relief efforts, as thousands struggle to survive amid the devastation.

As one local put it: “We are just trying to live. Right now, we need water, food, and help—not promises.”

While Macron’s visit has offered some hope, the road to recovery for Mayotte will be long and fraught with challenges, especially for those in the hardest-hit remote areas.