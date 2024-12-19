UN says ceasefire in Gaza 'long overdue'

The United Nations says with more than more than 45,000 Palestinians, a cease-fire in Gaza is "long overdue."

"The continued collective punishment of the Palestinian people is unjustifiable," Assistant Secretary-General Mohamed Khaled Khiari said Wednesday. "The relentless bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces is horrific."

After months of deadlock, Israel and Hamas appear to be moving closer toward a ceasefire to end the 14-month war on the strip.

Top officials from the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have resumed their mediation efforts in recent weeks and reported greater willingness by the warring sides to wrap up a deal.

Hamas officials say they are prepared to show more “flexibility” on the timing of an Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza, and Israel’s defense minister, said this week that a deal is closer than ever.

Despite the optimism, Khiari said fighting continues to take innocent lives. He said at least 69 Palestinians, including women and children were killed in four Israeli strikes on schools this week alone.

Officials on all sides have cautioned that key details must still be worked out. But there is a general sense of optimism that has been lacking for many months.