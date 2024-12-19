Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid win 3-0

Real Madrid triumphed 3-0 over Mexico's Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, marking a historic milestone for Carlo Ancelotti. With the victory, Ancelotti claimed his 15th title as Real Madrid manager, surpassing the previous record of 14 set by him and club legend Miguel Muñoz.

The win solidifies Ancelotti's legacy as the most successful coach in the club's history, further cementing his iconic status in Madrid's storied past.

Midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni shared his joy post-match, commenting:

“I got my revenge on this pitch after the World Cup final loss, and now we’re here, winning a new title. We played well, scored goals, and our defence kept a clean sheet. We’re happy to bring the trophy back home.”

Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Vinícius Júnior all found the back of the net, leading Madrid to their fourth Intercontinental Cup win. The Spanish giants have now claimed the prestigious title in 1960, 1998, 2002, and 2024, making them the most successful club in the competition's history.

Meanwhile, Pachuca, who have never won the Intercontinental Cup, will have to wait for another opportunity to lift the trophy. The tournament brings together the champions of all six soccer confederations from around the world.