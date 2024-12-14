UN chief praises Lesotho for its investments in green energy

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, on a two-day visit to Lesotho earlier this week, praised the country for its investments in green energy.

He was speaking after visiting Katse, Africa’s second largest curved dam, which is part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

It generates hydro-electricity for the country while providing water to South Africa.

“Lesotho is on its way to development,” he said.

Guterres said the country was setting a good example by investing in renewable energy and other areas that will see it green its development.

In a speech to parliament, he urged rich nations to honour their commitments to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

“Developed countries must meet their commitments ... and deliver the promised $300 billion annually for climate finance,” Guterres said to Lesotho’s lawmakers.

“Landlocked and least developed countries like yours are especially vulnerable,” he said.

At the UN climate talks last month, countries adopted an agreement to inject at least $300 billion a year to help nations cope with global warming.

But this figure is far short of the more than $1 trillion that developing countries were calling for.

In his address to parliament, the UN chief also repeated his hope that Africa would soon have permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking in South Africa on Wednesday, Guterres said he hoped the continent would have at least two permanent members of the council by the time his term ends in December 2026.