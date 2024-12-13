Beijing accuses US of 'politicising' trade after targeting Huawei again

China on Thursday criticized the U.S. for "politicising" trade issues as the latter considers providing over $3 billion to U.S. telecom companies to remove Chinese telecom equipment.

“The United States’ claim that Chinese information and communication products pose security risks is completely baseless", said He Yadong, the spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Commerce, at a regular press briefing.

"China firmly opposes the U.S. overstretching the concept of national security, violating the principles of market economy and fair competition, and interfering with the normal economic and trade cooperation between Chinese and American enterprises.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Defence Authorization Act, a defence policy bill that includes $3 billion fund to remove telecom equipment provided by Chinese firms, including Huawei and ZTE, from U.S. networks.

The bill will move to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. President for further approval before becoming law.

“We hope that the U.S. will respect facts and stop politicising and weaponizing economic and trade issues. China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises,” He said.

Chinese manufacturers recently started to limit the exports of key parts used for drones, according to media reports.

He did not confirm the reports directly but said China has always strictly controlled the exports of dual use items including drones.