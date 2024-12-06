Ghana calls for "peaceful and transparent" elections as election nears

As Ghana's elections on Saturday approach, a range of measures have been implemented to safeguard both democracy and security.

Incumbent Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, representing the New Patriotic Party, is facing former President John Dramani Mahama, who is running for the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, along with a delegation from the West African Elders Forum, is in Ghana to monitor the elections. Upon arriving in Accra, he affirmed, "Ghana is one of Africa’s democratic models, and we want to see the country maintain that status."

Over 18.7 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots, choosing from 13 candidates and 276 legislators.

The widespread perception of partisanship and bias from the Electoral Commission - which some believe is in favour of the ruling party - has added to pre-election tensions. Opposition candidate John Dramani Mahama declared that his acceptance of the 2024 election results is dependent on the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Opinion polls have consistently predicted that the former president - John Dramani Mahama - will emerge as the frontrunner and take an outright victory. Despite Ghana's legacy as a beacon of democracy in Africa, some fear election results could trigger unrest, and even potential clashes.

With the New Patriotic Party headquarters located only 5 kilometers away from the opposition National Democratic Congress offices, police intervention has been implemented to avoid violence.

Emilia Quaicoo, a resident of Accra, told Euronews "I'm just looking for peace, that's all. That we don't have chaos in the nation, just that". Another local, Daniel Asem shared this sentiment, hopeful "that there will be a final winner, that there will be no fighting."

The doors of 41,000 polling stations across Ghana will close their doors at 5pm local time.