I’ll only accept election results If they’re transparent and fair – Mahama

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has clarified that his acceptance of the 2024 election results will depend on the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

“If on election day there is widespread ballot snatching, violence, military intimidation, and thugs rampaging, you want me to accept that result? It will depend on the transparency and fairness of the process,” Mahama told the BBC.

Ghana’s Critical 2024 Elections

Ghana’s general elections, scheduled for December 7, 2024, will determine the country’s next president and its 275 parliamentary seats. The elections come amid significant economic challenges, including high inflation and unemployment.

The two main parties, the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are locked in a heated contest. NPP candidate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is campaigning on digitalization and economic diversification under the slogan “It is possible.”

Meanwhile, Mahama is pushing for a 24-hour economy, stronger anti-corruption measures, and implementing recommendations from the auditor general’s report.