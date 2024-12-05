"I don't judge on a penalty" - Ancelotti backs Mbappé after Real's 2-1 loss to Bilbao

Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, said Kylian Mbappé was disappointed as he missed another penalty kick and Real Madrid lost to Athletic on Wednesday.

Mbappé had his penalty saved by Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala in the 68th minute, and later Federico Valverde gifted a late goal by losing possession on defense to allow an easy winner by Gorka Guruzeta in the 80th.

“Bad result,” Mbappé posted on Instagram. “A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment but it's the best time to change this situation and show who I am.”

Mbappé sent the penalty shot to his right and Agirrezabala dived that way to make the stop.

Mbappé , who had a goal disallowed for offside in the 13th, had also missed a penalty in Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Liverpool in the Champions League last week.

He didn’t take the one for the club in a Spanish league match on Sunday, but he scored in the 2-0 win over Getafe to ease some of the pressure on him and the club.

But it was another bad luck for the France star, who continues to struggle in his first season since finally joining the Spanish powerhouse.