Africa’s Green Economy: A Job Creation Revolution by 2030 {Business Africa}

Africa’s green economy is poised to create 3.3 million jobs by 2030, with solar energy and climate-smart agriculture leading the charge, according to a report by FSD Africa and Shortlist. This transformative shift offers a promising solution to address the continent’s growing youth unemployment challenge, with Africa’s youth population projected to exceed 800 million by 2050.

The report identifies five key sectors with significant job-creating potential, emphasizing the role of renewable energy, sustainable farming, and ecosystem-based solutions in driving growth.

To delve deeper into this topic, Dr. Malle Fofana, Director for Africa and Head of Programs at the Global Green Growth Institute, shared insights during an exclusive interview on how can African nations ensure equitable access to green jobs in urban and rural areas.

Zenith Bank Launches Paris Branch Amid Global Expansion

In a landmark move, Zenith Bank Plc has opened its Paris branch, marking a significant milestone in the Nigerian bank’s global expansion strategy. This development coincides with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s historic state visit to France, the first by a Nigerian leader in 20 years.

Zenith Bank’s Paris presence aims to strengthen trade and investment ties between Europe and Africa, aligning with President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business agenda. It also positions Zenith Bank as the fourth Nigerian bank to establish operations in France.

Amid declining European influence in Africa, this expansion demonstrates a strategic effort to foster stronger partnerships and showcase Africa’s economic potential.

Côte d'Ivoire’s Mining Industry: Balancing Growth and Sustainability

Côte d'Ivoire’s mining industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation, fueled by government-led initiatives to boost gold production, develop local talent, and promote sustainable practices.

New measures include increasing artisanal mining permits to attract both local and foreign investments. However, the rapid expansion of informal mining operations presents challenges, such as environmental degradation and regulatory gaps.