Arne Slot addresses uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah's future

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah gestures during the English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024  
Copyright © africanews
Jon Super/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Mohammed Salah

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes the uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah's future is not proving a distraction for the Egyptian forward as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After Sunday's win at Southampton, the Egypt international made a rare stop for reporters and said "We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in".

However, Slot insists there has been no hint of distraction from either his leading scorer, who is out of contract in the summer, or his team-mates.

Salah's performances this season do not give the impression of a man looking towards the exit door.

He has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists already and Slot knows he has a huge part to play in the remainder of the season.

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson insisted that Mohamed Salah is 'not sad' despite the Egyptian forward having revealed he is yet to be offered a new contract to stay at the club with just months left before he can depart on a free transfer.

Robertson was adamant that Salah is "working as hard as ever" ahead of hosting the holders Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

