South Africa plans rescue for illegal miners amid Standoff

South African police are preparing a rescue operation to retrieve illegal miners who have been underground in an abandoned mine for over a month.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said experts met on Tuesday to finalize the plan, starting with a camera assessment due to the risks involved.

Authorities say the miners are not trapped but have refused to emerge, fearing arrest. A High Court case filed on their behalf by the Society for the Protection of Our Constitution seeks to ensure they can surface without being detained. The case has been adjourned, according to state broadcaster SABC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned illegal mining for its harm to the economy and community safety.

“These miners face arrest as part of Operation Vala Umgodi, which targets illicit mining nationwide,” Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Police warn some miners may be heavily armed and linked to criminal syndicates, adding urgency to the rescue efforts.