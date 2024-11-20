Mali: Former al-Qaida-linked police chief sentenced to 10 years for war crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sentenced Al-Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, the former head of the Islamic police in Timbuktu, Mali, to 10 years in prison for war crimes.

Prosecutors accused Al-Hassan, 47, of leading a "reign of terror" after the al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Dine group seized the historic city in 2012. He was found guilty of torture, overseeing public amputations, and organizing brutal floggings, including of children.

Presiding judge Kimberly Prost described the sentence as "proportionate to the gravity of the crimes," acknowledging the harm caused to victims.

Al-Hassan was acquitted of charges of rape, sexual slavery, and the destruction of Timbuktu's ancient mausoleums. While the ICC recognized that crimes of sexual violence occurred under Ansar Dine’s rule, the court ruled he was not directly responsible.

Rights groups expressed disappointment over his acquittal on gender-based crimes, noting testimonies of women being raped in detention.

Al-Hassan, who was handed over to the ICC in 2018 by Malian authorities, has 30 days to appeal. Reparations for victims will be addressed later.

Timbuktu, a UNESCO World Heritage site and center of Islamic learning from the 13th to 17th centuries, suffered significant damage during the 2012 Islamist occupation. Another Ansar Dine member, Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi, was sentenced to nine years in 2016 for destroying the city's ancient shrines.