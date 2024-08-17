Mali: Deadly Clashes Between Army and Jihadists in Mopti Region

At least fifteen members of Mali's Defense and Security Forces (FDS) were killed on Thursday during a fierce clash with jihadists in the Mopti region, near the town of Diallassagou. The soldiers were on patrol, tasked with securing local farmers heading to their fields when they were ambushed by jihadists affiliated with the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

The attack took place near a hillside, where the jihadists, equipped with motorcycles, vehicles, and on foot, launched a sudden and intense assault. The Malian army responded with heavy gunfire, leading to a prolonged and deadly exchange. According to reports, one gendarme and 14 national guard members were killed, with others injured or missing. Sources indicate that the attackers suffered minimal losses.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in central Mali, where jihadist groups remain active, occupying localities, imposing their own laws, and holding at least 150 civilians hostage for several months. Despite efforts to secure the region, the jihadists continue to pose a significant threat to stability in the area.