Civil society takes center stage at Brazil’s G20 social summit

The Brazil G20 Social Summit, a groundbreaking parallel event to the G20 leaders' summit, kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, marking a historic moment for global civil society engagement.

Organized under the leadership of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the summit aims to amplify voices from the Global South, including African nations represented through the African Union’s G20 membership.

First Lady Rosângela da Silva, speaking at the event, underscored the unprecedented influence of civil society at this year’s G20. “Although (the G20) had a lot of time for engagement groups, I don't think that ever in the history of the G20 the presence of civil society has been so strong and so powerful,” she said.

Running from November 14 to 16, 2024, the summit has drawn an estimated 40,000 participants, including activists, policymakers, and representatives of grassroots organizations, to Rio’s port district and the iconic Museum of Tomorrow. This ambitious gathering seeks to address critical global challenges such as hunger, inequality, climate change, and governance reform, while emphasizing the priorities of the Global South.

African leaders and organizations are playing a pivotal role in the summit, with discussions centered on debt relief, sustainable development, and models tailored to Africa's unique challenges. This inclusion highlights the growing recognition of Africa’s contributions to global solutions and the continent’s need for fair representation in decision-making.

Proposals and recommendations generated during the social summit will culminate in a final document to be presented at the main G20 leaders’ summit on November 18–19. The initiative reflects Brazil’s commitment to fostering inclusive dialogue and driving meaningful change on pressing global issues.

The event is part of Brazil’s broader G20 agenda to promote sustainable development, green energy transitions, poverty eradication, and reduced inequality, setting a collaborative tone for the upcoming leaders’ summit in Rio.