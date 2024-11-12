Sudan war: UK, Sierra Leone to propose new resolution calling for 'end of hostilities'

As fighting continues to rage in Sudan, a new resolution calling for a ceasefire will soon be tabled to the UN Security Council.

Council members are currently negotiating a draft resolution proposed by the UK and Sierra Leone.

Following initial deliberations with the Council’s permanent members, the UK circulated the zero draft to all Council members on 8 November.

According to Reuters news agency, the draft notably calls for the Adre border crossing with Chad to remain open for aid deliveries.

A three-month approval given by Sudanese authorities for the UN and aid groups to use the border crossing to reach Darfur is due to expire in mid-November.

The draft resolution “demands that the Rapid Support Forces immediately halt its offensives” throughout Sudan, “and that the warring parties immediately cease hostilities.”

The latest UN resolution comes as rights group Human Rights Watch on Monday (Nov. 11) called for an international force to protect civilians in Sudan amid reports that the RSF has killed dozens of civilians and committed widespread rapes during a rampage in east-central Sudan in a multi-day attack between Oct. 20-25.