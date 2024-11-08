Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa unveils improved King Shaka statue at Durban airport

King Shaka statue at Durban airport   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

South Africa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Thursday  attended the unveiling of a long-awaited statue honouring legendary Zulu warrior, King Shaka.

The 12-metre-tall figure at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban depicts the man credited with uniting the Zulu nation as a warrior with a spear and shield.

It replaces a previous artwork that was criticised for making the monarch look like a “herd boy”.

Shaka, who was assassinated in 1828, is credited with creating a formidable fighting force that dominated the region.

Ramaphosa described the statue as a symbol of unity, integrity, and leadership for all South Africans.

He also said he hoped the figure would inspire tourists to learn more about the country’s heritage and history.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..