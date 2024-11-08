South Africa unveils improved King Shaka statue at Durban airport

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Thursday attended the unveiling of a long-awaited statue honouring legendary Zulu warrior, King Shaka.

The 12-metre-tall figure at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban depicts the man credited with uniting the Zulu nation as a warrior with a spear and shield.

It replaces a previous artwork that was criticised for making the monarch look like a “herd boy”.

Shaka, who was assassinated in 1828, is credited with creating a formidable fighting force that dominated the region.

Ramaphosa described the statue as a symbol of unity, integrity, and leadership for all South Africans.

He also said he hoped the figure would inspire tourists to learn more about the country’s heritage and history.