US: Washington barricaded as election anxiety mounts

Large security fences were seen being installed in Washington D.C. on Sunday prior to the upcoming presidential election on November 5th.

It comes as intelligence officials have warned that Russia and Iran may consider encouraging violent protests in the U.S. following the election.

The nation’s intelligence community and private analysts agree that while the Kremlin is backing former President Donald Trump, Moscow’s ultimate goal is to divide Americans and undermine U.S. support for Ukraine and the NATO alliance.

Despite the findings of intelligence officials, both Russia and Iran have rejected claims that they are seeking to influence the U.S. election.

There are concerns of violence breaking out in the days after the election, fuelled by disinformation, similar to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former Republican president Donald Trump following his refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump was indicted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in both Washington and Georgia.