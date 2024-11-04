US Nov. 5 election: Trump, Harris hold closing rallies

On the final Sunday (Nov. 03) of a tumultuous presidential campaign, US Vice-president Kamalha Harris was in Michigan a critical swing state.

"So Michigan, two days to go. You ready? You ready? In one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, and we have momentum, it is on our side, can you feel it? And we have the momentum because our campaign is tapping into the ambitions, the aspirations and the dreams of the American people,' Kamala Harris said in East Lansing.

Michigan is all the more important as a fringe of Democratic voters plan to punish Harris for wars in the Middle-east.

Trump campaigned in Georgia, another key state.

He was taking the stage for a third time that night in Macon, adhering more closely to his remarks than he had at an earlier event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In closing, the former US leader stated, "We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. You watch. It's going to be so good. It's going to be so much fun. It might get a little nasty at times, especially at the beginning. But it's going to be something."

Pundits and pollsters have spent the final weeks straining to identify any shift in the candidates’ chances.

Regardless of who emerges winner after Tuesday's vote (Nov. 05), the campaign will have been a startling reversal of fortune for a former sef-effacing sidekick to President Biden and Trump, a first former president to have been convicted of a crime.