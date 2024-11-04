Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US Nov. 5 election: Trump, Harris hold closing rallies

The candidates of the main US political parties for the 2024 presidential election: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

US presidential election 2024

On the final Sunday (Nov. 03) of a tumultuous presidential campaign, US Vice-president Kamalha Harris was in Michigan a critical swing state.

"So Michigan, two days to go. You ready? You ready? In one of the most consequential elections of our lifetime, and we have momentum, it is on our side, can you feel it? And we have the momentum because our campaign is tapping into the ambitions, the aspirations and the dreams of the American people,' Kamala Harris said in East Lansing.

Michigan is all the more important as a fringe of Democratic voters plan to punish Harris for wars in the Middle-east.

Trump campaigned in Georgia, another key state.

He was taking the stage for a third time that night in Macon, adhering more closely to his remarks than he had at an earlier event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In closing, the former US leader stated, "We stand on the verge of the four greatest years in American history. You watch. It's going to be so good. It's going to be so much fun. It might get a little nasty at times, especially at the beginning. But it's going to be something."

Pundits and pollsters have spent the final weeks straining to identify any shift in the candidates’ chances.

Regardless of who emerges winner after Tuesday's vote (Nov. 05), the campaign will have been a startling reversal of fortune for a former sef-effacing sidekick to President Biden and Trump, a first former president to have been convicted of a crime.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..