US: 9/11 commemoration brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

US citizens marked Wednesday (Sep. 11) the 23rd commemoration of the 9/11 attacks.

The solemn occasion brought together President Joe Biden, presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump as well as his running mate JD Vance. All four stood together at ground zero just hours after Trump and Harris faced off in their first-ever debate.

The September 11, 2001, attacks killed 2,977 people and left thousands of bereaved relatives and scarred survivors.

Some of those spoke during the ceremony Wednesday, pleading for peace, others delivered political messages.

Terrorists hijacked planes which took down the World Trade Centre’s twin towers in new york and carved a gash in the Pentagon, the U.S. military headquarters. Another one crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

The U.S. responded by unleashing what it called a Global War on Terror mainly in the Middle East.