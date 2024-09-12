Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

US: 9/11 commemoration brings Biden, Harris and Trump together at ground zero

From left to right: VP Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, former president Donald Trump, Republican VP nominee JD Vance, in Ground Zero on Sep. 11, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

9/11

US citizens marked Wednesday (Sep. 11) the 23rd commemoration of the 9/11 attacks.

The solemn occasion brought together President Joe Biden, presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump as well as his running mate JD Vance. All four stood together at ground zero just hours after Trump and Harris faced off in their first-ever debate.

The September 11, 2001, attacks killed 2,977 people and left thousands of bereaved relatives and scarred survivors.

Some of those spoke during the ceremony Wednesday, pleading for peace, others delivered political messages.

Terrorists hijacked planes which took down the World Trade Centre’s twin towers in new york and carved a gash in the Pentagon, the U.S. military headquarters. Another one crashed in rural Pennsylvania.

The U.S. responded by unleashing what it called a Global War on Terror mainly in the Middle East.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..